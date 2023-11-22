Royal ladies rocking festive red: From Princess Kate's berry-hued cape to Princess Charlene's ruby gown

The suitably festive 'pop of red' styling trick dominated the front rows - and runways - of global Fashion Week events this year, and it seems royal ladies are the latest style muses to adopt the extroverted fashion trend.

From the Princess of Wales' crimson cape dress to the Princess Royal's merlot-hued tartan and Princess Charlene of Monaco's beguiling beaded ruby gown, the royal style set have opted for more than just a 'pop' of the romantic colour this festive season.

Historically, red has long been a shade associated with regality, power, and passion, making it a popular palette for royals to wear at official engagements. Team that with the berry-red magic of the Christmas season, and the sartorial mavens of the royal family have debuted some seriously stunning looks of late.

Keep scrolling to see our favourite festive red looks from the royals this year…

Princess Kate's bow-adorned cape dress © Getty The Princess of Wales put on a spectacular display in scarlet to mark the first day of the South Korea state visit on 21 November. Looking every inch a future Queen, the royal reigned supreme in a monochromatic red cape dress by Catherine Walker, characterised by an oversized bow adorned across the neckline. Princess Kate added a large cherry-hued hat by Jane Taylor London, slipping into ruby heels to complete her festive red ensemble. It's not the first time we've seen the Princess of Wales wearing a scarlet, bow-adorned dress by Catherine Walker. In December 2022, Kate resembled a wrapped present for her Together At Christmas Concert in a beautiful midi dress stitched by the British designer

Queen Camilla's spellbinding rubies and vermillion velvet © Getty The Queen's beauty was a spectacle as she and the King hosted South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol at a Buckingham Palace state banquet on 21 November. In an outstanding ensemble, Queen Camilla donned a plush velvet gown by one of her most trusted designers, Fiona Clare. The vampy vermillion number featured bell sleeves, a panelled bodice and romantic puffed shoulders. She teamed her breathtaking festive red dress with the late Queen Elizabeth II's Burmese Ruby Tiara. The sparkling diamond and ruby headpiece was one of the newest tiaras in the late Queen's personal collection.

Princess Charlene's glittering gown © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Princess Charlene of Monaco looked sublime in a bespoke gown by Parisian fashion house Didierangelo. With structured shoulders, elegant long sleeves and a billowing full-length skirt, the South African-born royal radiated confidence in the beaded gown, which was embellished with thousands of hand-stitched glass beads. The Princess paired the dress with custom Manolo Blahnik satin pumps in burgundy.

Princess Charlene's festive coat and ruby earrings © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis In another show-stopping royal style moment, the Monegasque royal donned head-to-toe patriotic red in another bespoke outfit by Didierangelo. Princess Charlene was a berry delight in a festive-red ensemble, wrapping up warm in a magnificent wool coat, matching red dress, scarlet gloves and cherry-hued heeled boots to attend a ceremony marking the National Day in Monaco.

Queen Maxima's burgundy cape and romantic red dress © Patrick van Katwijk Queen Maxima of the Netherlands stepped out in a festive wool and cashmere-blend cape from Maison Valentino, completing her romantic red ensemble with a 'Contrast-Stitch Cady Dress' from Dolce & Gabbana and Gianvito Rossi '105 Royale' red heels. "Love the red and burgundy. It’s a bold choice. The dress is such a gorgeous silhouette and very timeless, so it’s fun to get the excitement in the colour scheme!" penned a royal style fan on social media.