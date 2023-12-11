Princess Charlene of Monaco dazzles in head-to-toe sparkling gown at festive ball

Princess Charlene of Monaco never met a sequin she didn't like. Over the weekend, the wife of Prince Albert debuted yet another sparkling gown as she attended the annual Bal de Noel of her eponymous Foundation.

The Monegasque royal, 45, looked sublime in a long-sleeved ball gown embellished with all-over silver sequins.

The spellbinding dress, which featured an elegant boater neckline, waist-cinching bodice and full length skirt, perfectly complemented her silver slingback pumps from Gianvito Rossi and her silver metallic 'Milan x Micaela' clutch from The Bella Rosa Collection.

The South African-born royal wore her icy blonde pixie cut swept into a chic side parting, adding fluttery lashes and a berry-red blush to complete her festive beauty glow.

© © Eric Mathon - Prince Palace Princess Charlene of Monaco looked breathtaking in a sequin dress

Photographs shared to the official Instagram page for the Princess Charlene Foundation revealed that an auction organised by Sotheby's raised funds on the night, mainly for the royal's fundraising projects for the prevention of drowning and developing the education of children through the values of sport.

It wasn't long before royal fans flocked to social media to comment on the mother-of-two's radiant appearance.

© © Eric Mathon - Prince Palace The Princess opted for a sequinned floor-length gown

"She is GLOWING! I absolutely love the length of her hair now. She looks very happy," penned a style watcher on @royalfashionpolice, as another chimed in: "What a gorgeous look! Love it, so pretty and festive. One of her best."

© © Eric Mathon - Prince Palace The Princess elevated her festive look with diamond earrings

"Charlene is very beautiful, she is radiant!" added a royal fan on @foundationprincesscharlene and another wrote: "Princess Charlene looks so beautiful and happy recently! Hope all the dark clouds are gone for her! Beautiful woman!"

The mother-of-two has made a glittering return to public life after an ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection led her to retire from the spotlight for nearly two years.

The royal was forced to spend several months away from her family

The royal spent most of 2021 undergoing several surgeries in hospital in South Africa, meaning she was unable to return to Monaco to be with her two children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, nor was she able to be with her husband Prince Albert on their 10th wedding anniversary.

ALL THE DETAILS: Princess Charlene's two-year health battle that separated her from her family

Following her ENT infection, Charlene suffered a bout of exhaustion, which she recovered from away from home.

© Valery Hache / Getty Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have embraced being together in the spotlight this year

"I can say she was suffering incredible fatigue," Prince Albert told People. "She hadn't slept well in a number of days and she wasn't eating at all well. She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments. A cold or the flu or God help us, Covid."