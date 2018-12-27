Duchess Kate's stunning Christmas Day outfits: 2011 to today

The Duchess of Cambridge has embraced the royal family's Christmas dress code since marrying Prince William in 2011 – and doesn't she always look impeccable?
A far cry from the matching family Christmas PJs many of us resort to, the royals dress to impress for their annual Christmas day church service in Sandringham.
The Queen and Co won't be able to gather in the same way this year, but we've taken a look back at all of Kate's Christmas day outfits since she joined the royal family...
Kate Middleton Christmas Day 2019
Matching with her daughter Princess Charlotte, who looked pretty in green, Kate wore a chic fur-trimmed Catherine Walker coat teamed with a dark green fascinator hat by Lock & Co Hatters and Emmy London heels.