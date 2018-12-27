﻿
Duchess Kate's stunning Christmas Day outfits: 2011 to today

The Duchess always looks so festive!

The Duchess of Cambridge has embraced the royal family's Christmas dress code since marrying Prince William in 2011 – and doesn't she always look impeccable?

A far cry from the matching family Christmas PJs many of us resort to, the royals dress to impress for their annual Christmas day church service in Sandringham.

The Queen and Co won't be able to gather in the same way this year, but we've taken a look back at all of Kate's Christmas day outfits since she joined the royal family...

 

Kate Middleton Christmas Day 2019

Matching with her daughter Princess Charlotte, who looked pretty in green, Kate wore a chic fur-trimmed Catherine Walker coat teamed with a dark green fascinator hat by Lock & Co Hatters and Emmy London heels.

Kate Middleton Christmas Day outfit in 2018
2/8

Kate Middleton Christmas Day 2018

The Duchess certainly didn't disappoint with her 2018 stylish look, which consisted of a red coat, a red Bayswater clutch by Mulberry and a trusty pair of burgundy Gianvito Rossi heels. She teamed her outfit with a 'Halo band' headband by Jane Taylor London. 

Kate Middleton Christmas Day outfit in 2017
3/8

Kate Middleton Christmas Day 2017

We saw Kate and William joined by their soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex, alongside husband Prince Harry. Bucking tradition with her usual formal headpieces, Kate went for something a little more casual with a furry black hat; she teamed the cosy piece with a tartan coat by Miu Miu and black heels.

Kate Middleton Christmas Day outfit in 2016
4/8

Kate Middleton Christmas Day 2016

2016 marked the first year that Prince George and Princess Charlotte made an appearance – much to the delight of the crowds. Kate wrapped up against the chill in her chocolate brown Celeste coat by Hobbs, which had its first outing in 2012. A ruby red fur scarf and belt made the Duchess look even more glamorous.

 

Kate Middleton Christmas Day outfit in 2015
5/8

Kate Middleton Christmas Day 2015

The Duchess wore a forest-green coat by Sportsmax and hat by Lock & Co to celebrate Christmas in 2015. Kate added a belt to give the coat more shape and subtle accessories with diamond drop earrings and a diamond and pearl brooch.

Kate Middleton Christmas Day outfit in 2014
6/8

Kate Middleton Christmas Day 2014

Kate and William hosted Christmas in 2014, inviting Kate's parents Carole and Michael along with her younger sister Pippa and brother James to their home at Anmer Hall. They still made time for the church service, though, with Kate – who was six month's pregnant – wearing a tweed coat with coordinating hat by Lock & Co.

Kate Middleton Christmas Day outfit in 2013
7/8

Kate Middleton Christmas Day 2013

Aww, their first Christmas as parents! Kate gave birth to her first child, Prince George, in April of 2013 and despite it being his first December 25, the young royals chose not to bring their mini Prince with them – probably wise! For the occasion, Kate recycled a green and blue check coat from McQ by Alexander McQueen and a green beret by Gina Foster.

 

Kate Middleton Christmas Day outfit in 2011
8/8

Kate Middleton Christmas Day 2011

To mark her first official Christmas as the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, Kate went full-on Christmas hued in a deliciously dark berry frock coat and hat by Jane Corbett.

