15 times Princess Anne was an unexpected style icon

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that make Princess Anne an unexpected style icon
Princess Anne is one fashionable member of the British royal family. With a penchant for prints, figure-flattering fits and subtle style influences from her equestrian career, the Queen's only daughter is both unique and iconic in her fashion choices - and she's been influencing trends since before the 1970s.
Thanks to Netflix's popular series The Crown, the world has been given an intimate glimpse inside Anne's iconic wardrobe, revealing the 71-year-old royal as an unexpected arbiter of style.
From wrap dresses to bright colours and even turban style hats, this fashion-forward royal has been on top of the hottest fashion trends before they even took off!