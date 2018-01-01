Richard and Sharon hit the right note at gala

13 FEBRUARY 2007



Given his long-standing commitment to humanitarian causes, Richard Gere needed no cajoling when he was called upon to perform at a peace gala in Berlin this week. The Tinseltown favourite seemed only to happy to receive a kiss from Sharon Stone, by way of reward for his efforts, when he had completed the recital, however.



The silver-haired actor, who is well-known for his musical skills, played the piano at the Cinema For Peace gala while his friend, who lived up to her glamorous reputation in an elegant golden gown, perched on top of the instrument to provide some foxy encouragement.



And Sharon wasn't the only blonde bombshell in attendance for the event, which came as this year's Berlin Film Festival was getting underway, as local girl Diane Kruger was also turning heads. The shapely actress arrived on the arm of Joseph Fiennes, with whom she stars in the movie Goodbye Bafana. In the flick the British actor plays a South African prison guard whose life was profoundly affected by the time he spent guarding Nelson Mandela.



Veteran director Clint Eastwood was meanwhile honoured with the celebration's main award, in recognition of his double project Flags Of Our Father and Letters From Iwo Jima. And the statuesque Forest Whitaker, fresh from his success at the Baftas in London, was named winner of another prize, in recognition of his portrayal of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King Of Scotland.