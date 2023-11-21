Sharon Stone speaks out about paying Leonardo DiCaprio's salary – what really happened

Sharon Stone took to social media to talk about Leonardo DiCaprio's latest anecdote about her paying for his salary when they were co-stars, shedding some light on the matter.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 65, shared stills from the 1995 Western film The Quick and the Dead, directed by Sam Raimi, in which she starred alongside Leonardo, Gene Hackman, and Russell Crowe.

Leonardo, 49, told E! News on November 16 that he was forever grateful to Sharon for paying for his salary on the film, when he was still a young actor on the rise (this was two years before Titanic made him a household name).

See inside Sharon Stone's incredible family compound

"I've thanked her many times," he told the publication. "I don't know if I sent her an actual, physical thank you gift, but I cannot thank her enough."

He stated that she'd done the same for Russell, now 59, after having seen their work in 1993's What's Eating Gilbert Grape and 1992's Romper Stomper respectively.

"She said, 'These are the two actors I want to work with,'" Leonardo continued. "It's incredible. She's been a huge champion of cinema and giving other actors opportunities, so I'm very thankful."

Sharon provided a bit more clarity on the story, which quickly began making headlines, as she wrote on Instagram on Monday: "Yes, I paid @leonardodicaprio's salary out of mine.

"No, I didn't pay @russellcrowe's, but I did ask for the film to be delayed two weeks so we could get him here from Australia, and our producer @mikemedavoyup agreed to the delay. And to cover those expenses."

SEE: Sharon Stone looks phenomenal in her five best bikini pics – see sizzling photos

She immediately was inundated with praise for showing her support to younger actors, with Hilary Swank commenting on her post: "You're a Badass Iconic Queen!!"

© Shutterstock Sharon, Leonardo, Russell, and Gene starred in 1995's "The Quick and the Dead"

Tatum O'Neal applauded her for the move, and Holland Taylor also commented: "Shocked that I've never seen that picture. It looks thrilling and YOU look thrilling. Will watch it immediately!"

A fan added: "One of the smartest and most stunning stars we've ever had," with another saying: "Not only a great actress, and a great woman, you're also a beautiful soul," and a third also offering: "Happy reading how often you credit good people doing good things throughout your journey."

READ: Sharon Stone opens up about near-death experience: 'I lost everything'

In her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, Sharon (who was also a producer on The Quick and the Dead) wrote about placing her bets on Leonardo for a role in the film.

© Getty Images "The studio said if I wanted [Leonardo] so much, I could pay him out of my own salary. So I did."

"This kid named Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who nailed the audition, in my opinion: he was the only one who came in and cried, begging his father to love him as he died in the scene," she wrote.

RELATED: Russell Crowe makes bold statement about his professional future: 'I will just stop'



"The studio said if I wanted him so much, I could pay him out of my own salary. So I did."

© Getty Images Russell Crowe was also new to the scene when he starred in the 1995 movie

While the 1995 film wasn't an immediate critical or box office success, it has received retrospective critical acclaim for its performances and direction, being frequently cited as one of Sam Raimi's best alongside the Evil Dead franchise, the Spider-Man trilogy, and 1998's A Simple Plan.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.