My Life with the Walter Boys season 2: plot, cast and release date

Back in December, My Life with the Walter Boys shot to number one on Netflix's top ten list. Catapulting its stars Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry to new levels of fame, the series was greenlit for a second season just twelve days after it premiered.

"We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show, and [we] can't wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters," noted series creator, Melanie Halsall.

My Life With The Walter Boys trailer

Based on Ali Novak's beloved Wattpad book of the same name, My Life with the Walter Boys follows Jackie, an ambitious high school student dealing with the tragic loss of her parents and sister. Forced to leave her home in New York, the recently-orphaned teen finds herself staying in Silver Falls with her late mother's best friend, Katherine Walter.

But, as she adjusts to her new life with the Walter family, however, Jackie finds herself in a love triangle, torn between her feelings for brothers, Cole and Alex. With season one ending on a major cliffhanger, fans are desperate to find out what happens next but when can we expect series two? Here's what we know…

When will season two be released?

Currently, there's no word on a release date for season two, but several publications have suggested that a 2025 premiere is far more likely. Watch this space, we'll keep you posted on any new developments!

© Netflix A release date is yet to be confirmed

What will series two be about?

The series one finale has set up some major plotlines for series two. Of course, the big one is whether or not Jackie will return to Colorado.

As fans will remember, Jackie finally acted on her feelings for Cole in episode eight, putting her relationship with Alex in jeopardy. After learning that he'd repaired her beloved sister's teapot, Jackie headed to the garage to confront Cole, but instead, shared a kiss with Silver Falls's resident bad boy.

© Netflix In the season finale, Jackie ran away from her problems and left on a plane to New York

Overwhelmed with guilt, Jackie decided to run away from her problems and boarded a flight back to New York with her uncle Richard and new brother, Danny Walter, telling Alex she was "sorry" in a note.

"Obviously Jackie would have to come back to Colorado but what makes her come back? I don't even know. I've thought about so many different options," Nikki Rodriguez told Teen Vogue in January 2024. We can't wait to see how the writers handle Jackie's return!

© Netflix Will revealed his plans to turn the Walter ranch into a luxury getaway for guests

Another storyline that series two will likely tackle is Will latest business venture. Having found themselves in a tight spot financially, Katherine and George were saved in the finale, after their oldest son came up with the idea to transform the Walter ranch into a luxury getaway, with financial backing from Jackie's uncle Richard.

With this in mind, season two will see the Walter family adjust to their new home set up, as Katherine, George and Will focus on getting the retreat up and running.

Who will star in season two of My Life with the Walter Boys?

The full cast for season two is currently under waps, however Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry are all expected to return.

Noah – aka Cole – told Tudum he can't wait to "hang out with our best friends" on set. Meanwhile, Nikki, aka Jackie said it means "everything," to come back for a second season.