Tamsin leads stage honours with Shakespeare role

19 FEBRUARY 2007



While excitement over next weekend's Oscars is hitting fever pitch across the pond, Britain's top acting talents have been celebrating the more traditional art of theatre. And some of the UK's most celebrated thespians were in attendance when this year's Laurence Olivier Awards were handed out at the Grosvenor House Hotel event.



Hotel Babylon actress Tamzin Outhwaite recently complained that filming commitments forced her to spend Valentine's Day without her actor beau Tom Ellis, but the pair were very much together at Sunday's prizegiving. Stage veteran Sir Ian McKellen was also in attendance for the glitzy shindig, along with Claire Sweeney and Sheila Hancock, who won best supporting role in a musical for Cabaret.



The women at the centre of everyone's attention, however, was rising star Tamsin Greig, who was named best actress for her performance in Much Ado About Nothing. Hollywood stars Don Johnson and Kim Cattrall went along to present her with the prestigious trophy, which follows her London Critics Circle honour.



Hunky Rufus Sewell meanwhile took victory in the best male category. The 39-year-old, who was recognised for his much-talked-about appearance in the drama Rock And Roll, seemed a little surprised by his success. "It's unbelievable to be rewarded like this for having the best time on stage I've ever had," he said.



The biggest winner of the night was the Stephen Sondheim musical Sunday In The Park, which was awarded no less than five trophies on the night.