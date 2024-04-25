The 1975's Matty Healy breaks silence: this is what he has to say about Taylor Swift's new album

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about The 1975 frontman Matty Healy breaking his silence to share what he thinks about Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Not only that, Beyonce's heartwarming gesture for a young fan who went viral is revealed, and Billie Eilish shares why she won't release music ahead of dropping her third album.

Tune in to today's episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Matty Healy has broken his silence over Taylor Swift's new album, which has fans convinced to dissect their relationship and their break-up. The 1975 frontman, who dated the global superstar last year but split after a short romance, was out walking when he was asked his thoughts about his so-called 'dis tracks' on Taylor's latest release, The Tortured Poets Department, here's what he had to say. Taylor is yet to speak out and confirm whether the songs are indeed about her relationship with Matty, but fans have been deconstructing the lyrics of many songs such as Fortnight, Down Bad and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

© Erika Goldring Matty Healy of The 1975 performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2023

Beyonce made a young fan's day when she sent flowers to him and his family. Two-year-old Tyler went viral recently when his mum Bea, shared a video of him on social media explaining that he wanted to meet Beyonce because she was his friend. Now, Tyler's mum took to Instagram again to share a gorgeous blue bouquet of flowers that was sent from Queen Bey herself, with Bea saying that little Tyler was thrilled to have received the gift from his new friend.

Florence and the Machine are set to make their debut performance at the BBC Proms this year and there's a special treat in store for the audience. The band will take to the stage with Jules Buckley and his Orchestra to perform their debut album Lungs in full complete with some medieval instruments as well. The huge performance, named Florence and the Machine – Symphony of Lungs, will take place on 11th September at the Royal Albert Hall and lead singer Florence Welch said she was so honoured to have been asked to perform. Tickets for the show go on sale on 18th May.

© Getty Images Billie Eilish at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Billie Eilish has revealed why she won't be releasing music ahead of her upcoming third album. The superstar was speaking to Rolling Stone when she said that she doesn't like releasing singles from an album before its release as it's usually without context. Billie added that every time other singer's do the same, she's prone to disliking it. Instead, the Oscar and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter wants to give her fans the full body of work in one go so they can listen to its full scale. Billie will be releasing Hit Me Hard and Soft on 17th May.

And Kid Cudi has been forced to cancel his upcoming tour after injuring his foot on stage at Coachella. The grammy-winning rapper was due to head out on the road for a string of gigs across the US but revealed to his fans that his injury was much more serious than he first thought. The artist, whose real name is Scott Mescudi said he was having surgery and that he would be recovering for a long time after breaking his foot when he jumped off the stage at Coachella and landing awkwardly. The Day n Nite rapper added he was devastated to disappoint his fans but that they'd be able to claim refunds soon.