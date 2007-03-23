'Titanic' duo Kate and Leo set for silver screen reunion

A decade after they starred as doomed lovers Rose and Jack in Titanic, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are once again set to light up the silver screen together. The pair were catapulated to global fame in the disaster movie, which remains the top money-making film of all time, after taking $1.8 billion at the box-office. They have remained good friends ever since, but until now have not reunited on film.



Kate's husband Sam Mendes is set to direct the new movie, an adaptation of the Richard Yates novel Revolutionary Road, about a disintegrating marriage. The popular British actress will play April Wheeler and Leo her husband Frank, a couple who, filled with post-war optimism, move to a Connecticut suburb in the Fifties - only to become disillusioned with the American Dream.



Mum-of-two Kate and her former co-star looked thrilled to run into each other at February's Oscar ceremony, where they were both nominated for awards - she for Little Children and he for Blood Diamond.



Despite their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Titanic, she has always insisted that the pair are more like siblings in real-life. "One of the most wonderful things about the relationship I had with Leonardo DiCaprio is that we were always just friends, not a flicker of flirtation," she has explained. "People wanted us to end up together in some way, but the kissing scenes in Titanic were very weird, like I was kissing my brother."