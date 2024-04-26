The Daily Lowdown: Drake threatened with legal action over AI-generated song with Tupac

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Drake being threatened with legal action after he released a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar using AI-generated vocals from the late rapper, Tupac Shakur.

Not only that, Billie Eilish, Lorde and more signed a bill that could help concertgoers and Lily Allen wants to make country music.

Tune in to today's episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Billie Eilish, Lorde, Green Day and more are just some of the artists to sign an open letter to pass a bill named, Fans First Act, which aims to protect concertgoers from ticket scammers. The artists have clubbed together and sign the document encouraging the US government to do more when it comes to protecting fans from resale concert tickets at sky-high prices, and from scams from ticket touters. The artists wrote that as members of the music community, they rely on touring for their livelihood and that they value their fans above all else. They added that the current system is broken due to the predatory resellers. If the bill is passed, it will prohibit fake tickets and deceptive marketing tactics that trick genuine ticket buyers. Other stars who have been involved include Diplo, Fall Out Boy and Becky G.

© Getty Images Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Drake has been threatened with legal action from the estate of the late rapper Tupac Shakur. The Canadian artist was issued with a cease and desist letter from an attorney who represents the estate, requesting that Drake remove a song he shared on his online platforms that featured AI-generated vocals for the later rap icon. A statement from the estate branded the move from Drake a flagrant violation of Tupac's publicity and blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The estate also took issue with the subject of the track, which was seemingly a diss track in the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

© Getty Drake on stage in 2022

Lily Allen has said that she could venture into the country music space in the future. The singer, who hasn't released music since 2018's No Shame, was chatting on the Dish Podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett when she said that she isn't working towards a particular deadline, adding she's left to her own devices when it comes to making her own music. But the Not Fair singer added that she loves country and western music and could be tempted to veer into the genre in the future. There's no word on when Lily will release new stuff but she said she's currently working on material to see what works. Let's hope she doesn’t keep us waiting long.

Eminem has officially confirmed he'll be releasing his first album in four years this year. The rapper took to social media to share a teaser video all about the demise of his long-running alter ego, stating that the record is named: The Death of Slim Shady. The tagline also read Summer 2024 – hinting that his new material could be out in a matter of weeks although an official launch date is yet to be revealed. Fans can pre-save the album on Spotify and Apple Music now.

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock American rapper Eminem performs in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Speaking of new albums, Louis Tomlinson has surprise dropped a live album this week. The new release from the former One Direction star consists of 15 songs each recorded in a different city while Louis was embarking on his huge world tour over the past three years. The singer has performed more than 170 solo shows to date in 47 countries. The digital album LIVE features singles Bigger than Me, Out of My System and many more fan favourite songs.