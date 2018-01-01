Tina won two major awards during her time on the Street — Best Newcomer at the National Television Awards and Best Storyline at the British Soap Awards. She's hoping her high-profile role in Corrie will lead to further TV offers, although producers have promised not to kill her off - leaving the door open for a possible return Photo: © ITV Pictures Click on photo to enlarge

'Corrie' favourite Tina waves goodbye to Weatherfield

4 APRIL 2007



After seven and a half years of scandalising The Rovers Return actress Tina O'Brien is to bid farewell to Coronation Street.



"This has been an extremely difficult decision to make," said Tina, who joined the soap aged 16 as Sarah Platt. "I love playing Sarah and have had an amazing seven and a half years in Coronation Street. But I feel the time has come to see what else is out there for me as an actress. I'll really miss everyone but am excited about the future," she added.



Tina, 23, has starred in some of the soap's most hard-hitting storylines. These include giving birth to a daughter when she was only 13 years old, falling into a coma after a car accident and being held hostage by her stepdad. Other high points include a dramatic rescue from the canal and being jilted at the altar.



The popular actress will leave the show in August, with her final scenes being shown in November. Producers are planning a "dramatic and fitting departure storyline" for the much-loved character.