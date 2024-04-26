Happy Valley and Line of Duty star to team up for final season of hit BBC show

Are you ready for the return of the BBC’s creepiest show? We couldn’t be more excited for the return of the hit show Inside No. 9 as it returns for its final ever season.

The hit anthology show, created by Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, sees the duo star in an anthology of different stories - ranging from supernatural to crime drama to comedy, all centred around the number nine in some way.

WATCH: Inside No. 9 is back one last time

The final season boasts of an amazing guest cast, including Happy Valley star Siobhan Finneran and Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar, as well as a host of famous faces that you’re sure to recognise, including Pennyworth star Dorothy Atkinson, This Country’s Charlie Cooper, Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer, The Long Shadow’s Katherine Kelly, Gavin and Stacey’s Adrian Scarborough and I, Daniel Blake star Hayley Squires.

© James Stack Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton are the creators of the hit show

The official synopsis reads: “From the elegance of an Edwardian country house to the grim reality of the last train home, from nosy neighbours to grave robbers, from illicit visits to the toilet to a ticking clock in a sinister escape room, this ninth collection is sure to send the series off with a bang.

© James Stack Siobhan Finneran in Boo to a Goose

“A deadly mixture of classical music, dubious morals and murders at midnight, Shearsmith and Pemberton present six more films to delight and disturb their fans worldwide as they open the door marked No.9 for the final time.”

The show will return on 8 May, marking their 50th film milestone. Check out the trailer above!

© James Stack Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith have starred in nearly every episode

The show has been a big hit since its launch in 2014, receiving plenty of awards including Best Scripted Comedy at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards and Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme at the 2019 BAFTA TV Awards - and we can wait to see what they have up their sleeve next!

Inside No. 9 returns at 10pm, 8 May on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer