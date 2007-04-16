Dr McDreamy gets in gear for high speed car race

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Patrick zoomed into sixth position in the race at a Miami racetrack on Sunday
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
The Grey's Anatomy actor, who regularly competes at professional level, says: "I really enjoy racing much more than I enjoy doing the show"
Photo: © Getty Images
16 APRIL 2007
It seems there's just no slowing down hunky Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey. The 41-year-old somehow found time between a busy filming schedule and his new role as dad to six-week-old twins Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick, to take part in car race at the weekend.
Patrick - dubbed Dr McDreamy in the medical drama – regularly competes professionally on the pro-Am circuit when he can find time. And he had reason to celebrate this Sunday after he finished sixth at the Homestead Miami Speedway - his best placing to date.
The TV star admits hitting the track at speeds of up to 170mph gives him more of a rush than filming dramatic scenes for Grey's Anatomy. "I really enjoy racing much more than I enjoy doing the show," he says, adding: "I enjoy the show, but it's a different thing because it's like a long distance race."
Having finished up at the track there was no time to rest for Patrick. The handsome actor had a plane to catch - he had to be back in LA for 6.45am the following morning to begin filming the finale of the fourth series of Grey's Anatomy.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.