Dr McDreamy gets in gear for high speed car race

16 APRIL 2007



It seems there's just no slowing down hunky Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey. The 41-year-old somehow found time between a busy filming schedule and his new role as dad to six-week-old twins Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick, to take part in car race at the weekend.



Patrick - dubbed Dr McDreamy in the medical drama – regularly competes professionally on the pro-Am circuit when he can find time. And he had reason to celebrate this Sunday after he finished sixth at the Homestead Miami Speedway - his best placing to date.



The TV star admits hitting the track at speeds of up to 170mph gives him more of a rush than filming dramatic scenes for Grey's Anatomy. "I really enjoy racing much more than I enjoy doing the show," he says, adding: "I enjoy the show, but it's a different thing because it's like a long distance race."



Having finished up at the track there was no time to rest for Patrick. The handsome actor had a plane to catch - he had to be back in LA for 6.45am the following morning to begin filming the finale of the fourth series of Grey's Anatomy.