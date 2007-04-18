Aishwarya prepares to wed her Bollywood beau

Excitement in the Indian film capital of Mumbai is reaching fever pitch this week as the final preparations are made for the much-anticipated wedding of Bride And Prejudice actress Aishwarya Rai and her fellow Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan.



Although the couple are determined to keep the April 20 ceremony a private affair, interest in the nuptials between two of India's biggest stars is inevitably intense.



And with the big day almost upon her, 33-year-old Aishwarya has been spotted perfecting a dance routine for a traditional event on Thursday, when she'll have henna designs applied to her hands and feet. She and Abhishek, who have been dubbed the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie of India, will then tie the knot in an intimate Hindu ceremony on Friday.



The pair – whose most recent on-screen collaboration was as husband and wife - announced their engagement in January after a low-key romance. And the union between the former Miss World - whose numerous screen credits have earned her a legion of devoted fans - and a member of India's most celebrated film family is being hailed as a Bollywood fairytale come true.



