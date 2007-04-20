Sienna and 'Dupree' star Kate show off new beaus

Love was on the menu for some newly-minted celebrity couples as they paraded fledgling relationships this week. In Mexico's sun-drenched Cabo San Lucas resort Sienna Miller breakfasted with model and aspiring musician Jamie Burke.



Handsome Jamie's chestnut locks and soulful looks have made him a favourite with the ladies. The 21-year-old hit the headlines last year when he romanced Kate Moss on an Aspen ski trip, and he's also been linked with Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan. But recently he has had eyes only for the 25-year-old Factory Girl star.



It's the second Mexican break for the pair, who holidayed together on the country's Caribbean coast in February. Then, a smitten Sienna was pictured on a secluded beach gazing lovingly at her tousle-haired boyfriend as he serenaded her on his guitar.



Another glamorous blonde also revelling in a new romance is Kate Hudson. The Almost Famous star celebrated turning 28 on Thursday by dining with her funnyman beau Owen Wilson. Dressed to kill in a sexy slate grey mac, white mini and gold heels, Kate positively glowed as she stepped out for the date with her You, Me And Dupree co-star.



The actors have enjoyed a series of discreet rendezvous since the end of Kate's marriage to rocker Chris Robinson, but now look ready to show the world they're an item.