Prom queen Sharon helps American teens go to the ball

23 APRIL 2007



Sharon Stone has garnered quite a reputation with the foxy gowns she's donned for star-studded ceremonies in recent years. The silver screen siren swapped her hallmark skin-baring, cut-away look for something altogether more demure as she hosted a charity event in LA at the weekend, though.



Basic Instinct actress Sharon looked more prom queen than seductive vamp in a flowing pink skirt and white v-neck top, finished with a tiara. And the pretty ensemble formed the perfect outfit in which to promote her Class Of Hope Prom 2007 initiative, which aims to help provide poor American teens with gowns and tuxes for their prom nights. "We started realising that kids weren't going to their proms because they simply didn't have prom dresses and they couldn't afford them," she says.



Sharon, who has three adopted sons - Rowan, Laird and Quinn - decided to launch the project after noting the importance of the high school event in a youngster's life. "We started realising what a huge thing it is and how compromising it can be for families - it's like a little wedding," says the star.



As well as raising cash, Sharon has drafted in the help of designers such as Max Azria for the scheme. "We started trying to figure out how to get these big designers (involved) who are giving dresses to people to go to the Emmys, the Oscars… I called them up and I said, 'Instead of giving them to us, how about giving them to these kids'," she revealed.



Also on hand to offer support at the fundraiser was fellow Hollywood mum Melanie Griffith. As mother to two high school graduates - 21-year-old Alexander and Dakota, 17, and with her younger daughter, ten-year-old Stella del Carmen, still to go - Antonio Banderas' wife is undoubtedly well up on the importance of prom night to youngsters.