Hugh sashays into the limelight modelling a fundraising 'House' T-shirt
Photo: © Getty Images
Hand on hip, his jacket nonchanently flung over his shoulder, the actor had clearly done his homework on how to hit the catwalk
Photo: © Getty Images
Hugh hams it up in his new role as runway hunk. The special shirts, emblazoned with slogans from the cult series, are being sold in aid of mental illness charities
Photo: © Getty Images
24 APRIL 2007
With vital statistics perfect for the job - he's a willowy 6ft 2in - Hugh Laurie put on a performance worthy of a supermodel this week, as, hips swinging, he sashayed his way into the spotlight modelling a T-shirt for charity.
A master of deadpan humour, the House star had no problem raising some smiles at the event which launched exclusive "House-ism" T-shirts to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness. His shirt was emblazoned with the slogan "Everybody Lies", a phrase coined by his character Dr Gregory House, who is legendary for his irreverent bedside manner.
The British thesp was joined at the event by the hit medical drama's other cast-members, including Lisa Edelstein, who plays his boss Dr Lisa Cuddy, and Jennifer Morrison aka immunologist Dr Allison Cameron. The tops are available from www.housecharitytees.com, with more fundraising efforts including a special May 1 auction of memorabilia signed by the cast.
