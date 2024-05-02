All Creatures Great and Small season 5: All we know from Tristan's return to baby Herriot's debut

It's been almost six months since we last paid a visit to Darrowby in the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special, which saw James and Helen welcome their first child together.

Following the show's renewal for two more seasons, the cast has returned to Yorkshire to film series five – and we simply cannot wait to find out what's in store for the beloved residents of Skeldale Hall.

Based on author James Herriot's beloved novel collection, the series has become an autumn TV staple since it first premiered back in 2020, with each series offering uplifting tales from the Yorkshire Dales.

Keep reading for all we know about the upcoming episodes, including Tristan's return and when the new episodes could arrive on Channel 5.

WATCH: Did you tune into the All Creatures Christmas special?

Who's returning for season 5?

Leading man Nicholas Ralph will reprise his role as vet James Herriot, alongside Samuel West as his cantankerous menor Siegfried Farnon, and Rachel Shenton as his loving and charismatic wife Helen Herriot.

© Channel 5 Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph will return as Helen and James

Anna Madeley will also return as Mrs Hall, the matriarch of Skeldale House, alongside James Anthony-Rose as student vet Richard Carmody, and Patricia Hodge as eccentric widow Mrs Pumphrey.

Fans will be pleased to know that Callum Woodhouse will be reprising his role as Tristan Farnon, who is set to make an unexpected return later in series five. Tristan left Darrowby back in series three to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

© Shutterstock Callum Woodhouse will return in series five

What will happen in season 5?

So far, Channel 5 has remained tight-lipped over plot details for season five. The broadcaster has said, however, that the show will "continue to bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s."

We do know that the upcoming season will introduce Helen and James' new arrival following the birth of baby James in season four. Rachel Shenton, who plays the farmer's daughter, was pictured pushing a pram across the show's set while filming in March.

© Channel 5 The new series will introduce Helen and James' baby

Elsewhere, we expect to see James continue his work at the RAF training base, while Tristan remains in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. Fans will also be keen to find out if Mrs Hall has any new suitors lined up following her breakup with Gerald.

While viewers will have to wait a little longer for an official synopsis, Samuel West shared his "dream scene" for the upcoming series during a chat with HELLO! and other press.

"I love working with horses," he said. "My dream is to have a scene in series five with Rachel [Shenton] where we both get to ride together because I know she's a great horse rider and I'm not."

© Channel 5 Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall

Season 5 release date speculation

Channel 5 has yet to announce an official release date for season five, which will consist of six episodes. Considering the show typically returns in the autumn, we'd expect to see the new episodes on our screens around September/October.

Fans can also look forward to a Christmas special in December, which will be followed by another season and a second Christmas special the following year.

All Creatures Great and Small is available on Channel 5.