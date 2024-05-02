Welcome to Wrexham season 3: Everything you need to know, release schedule and more

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are back in action for another tense season of the beloved sports docu-series Welcome to Wrexham, which tracks the Hollywood actors (and real-life Ted Lassos) as they take ownership of underdog football club Wrexham AFC.

Series three focuses on the 2023-24 season as Ryan and Rob attempt to earn promotion from League Two. The new episodes also follow Wrexham AFC's women's team after their promotion to the Welsh Adran Premier League in season two.

WATCH: Chris Pratt and Hugh Jackman appear in Welcome to Wrexham season 3 trailer

What happens in Welcome to Wrexham season 3?

The new series finds Wrexham AFC in League Two, which brings "a new level of intensity" as the Club continues to battle "injury and setbacks".

The synopsis teases: "Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the city's return to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that come with a return to the EFL. Will Wrexham AFC stand up to the challenge and rise again?"

Meanwhile, fresh off of their promotion to the Welsh Adran Premier League, Wrexham AFC's Women's Team welcome new players, a new pitch and a whole new level of competition.

"Can they continue to dominate and make a name for themselves at the top of the League?"

Viewers can also look forward to appearances from Hollywood actors Chris Pratt and Hugh Jackman.

Season 3 release date and episode schedule

The new season lands on Disney + on Friday, May 3 2024. There will be eight episodes in total, with the first two premiering on 3 May, followed by weekly releases.

When did Ryan and Rob buy Wrexham and why?

Ryan and Rob confirmed their takeover of Wrexham AFC in February 2021. While their decision may have raised a few eyebrows, their intentions were clear: to grow Wrexham into "a global force".

The pair became friends after Ryan watched an episode of Rob's hit comedy series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which saw the star perform a contemporary dance routine that took months of training to rehearse. After Ryan reached out, the pair became "text friends" and Rob subsequently revealed his plans to buy Wrexham.

Ryan told The Athletic: "Rob had done a sequence on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia that I just thought, pound for pound, was one of the most beautiful three minutes I'd ever seen, on this show that he'd obviously created and worked on for so many years.

"So I just let him know. We kind of became friends, like text friends. We never actually met or anything like that. So then one day Rob sends me an email that outlines his plan to buy a lower-league club and grow it into something more resembling a global force," he explained, adding that Rob's plans were "so unexpected and so interesting" that he was compelled to get in on the action.

Rob decided on Wrexham after his friend, actor and writer Humphrey Ker, who is now an executive director of the football club, suggested he watch a few football documentaries during lockdown.

"He [Rob] just fell in love with it. He texted me back the next day and said, 'Right let's buy a team'," Humphrey told ITV Wales.

"Rob wanted to find somewhere which had that link between the club and fans - all clubs do but Wrexham has that more than others. It just jumped to the top of the pile - it became so clear," he said.

