Caprice casts spell on 'Spider-Man' with glittering gown

The 35-year-old model stole the limelight from the Spider-Man gang at the UK premiere in a diamond-encrusted gown by Scott Henshall
In 2004, at the premiere of the second instalment, it was Samantha Mumba's turn to net headlines in an insect-inspired number by London-based designer Scott
24 APRIL 2007
If the Spider-Man 3 crew were hoping to spin their web around London, model Caprice was determined to give them a run for their money. At the premiere of the blockbuster's third instalment on Monday the blonde temptress dazzled in a one-off design by Scott Henshall.
Wearing a £1-million frock featuring a spider-web pattern and diamond arachnids sparkling on the bodice and skirt, 35-year-old Caprice ensured all eyes were on her. And she's not the first celeb to employ theme to stunning effect at a screening of the superhero franchise.
Three years ago pop beauty Samantha Mumba called on the services of London-based Scott to dress her for an appearance at the Leicester Square cinema. On that occasion the fashion maestro put the singer in a barely-there number scattered with over £2 million worth of diamonds. And in 2002 he wove his magic for leggy Jodie Kidd with a whisp of a dress inspired by the insect theme.
At this week's showing Spider-Man's squeeze Kirsten Dunst was sanguine about sharing the limelight, though. Along with co-stars Tobey Maguire and James Franco, the Hollywood actress breezily worked the crowd chatting to fans and signing autographs before going on to hit the town with her new rocker beau Johnny Borrell.
