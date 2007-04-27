hellomagazineWeb
The 53-year-old Hollywood actor was inspired to share the screen with his seven-year-old daughter after seeing Jaden Smith join his famous dad, Will, in The Pursuit Of Happyness
Joining the Travolta clan on screen will be veteran screen funnyman Robin Williams, pictured with John at the Pulp Fiction star's birthday party in Mexico in 2004
27 APRIL 2007
Devoted family-man John Travolta is set to make his next movie a true family affair after having persuaded studio bosses to cast his seven-year-old daughter Ella Bleu and wife Kelly Preston alongside him in Disney comedy Old Dogs.
The 53-year-old Saturday Night Fever star was apparently keen to share the screen with Ella after seeing Will Smith's young son Jaden join his dad in 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness. It will be the first time John and Kelly have appeared together since they first met on the set of 1989 film The Experts.
Also joining the Travolta clan for the new flick is John's old pal Robin Williams.
Old Dogs tells the story of two friends who find their lives turned upside down when they become the guardians of seven-year-old twin girls.
