Cameron and Justin reunite at 'Shrek' premiere

7 MAY 2007



They arrived separately and kept their distance from each other at the premiere of Shrek The Third, but exes Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake proved they are still on good terms as they swapped a hug and a kiss during the cast photo call. Despite the roll call of A-list guests, all eyes were on the former pair who were making their first major public appearance together since splitting up.



Justin is apparently still protective of his former girlfriend, who he says he continues to love and respect. "If I hear anyone say anything bad about Cameron then I'll have something to say to them," he tells this month's GQ magazine. The 26-year-old singer and aspiring actor was signed to voice the animated comedy's Artie while still dating Cameron who plays Princess Fiona, but their split didn't seem to cause either of them any awkwardness during the Hollywood screening.



The Holiday star Cameron was on radiant form as she clowned around with on-screen love interest Mike Myers who plays the friendly green ogre Shrek. Wearing a salmon-pink Chanel shift, she also turned heads with her newly blonde locks after a long spell as a brunette. Fellow cast members Rupert Everett, Julie Andrews and Antonio Banderas also hit the specially customised green carpet.



Meanwhile, Eddie Murphy, who plays Donkey, revealed how the latest film in the hugely popular Shrek series is different from the last two. "I think they've incorporated all the characters more," he said. "The story isn't so much Shrek and Donkey and Fiona. It's everybody, everybody's got funny stuff to do. But what's remained consistent is the sweetness: a sweet little message in the back, and what's in the front is very, very funny and inventive."



Shrek The Third opens in UK cinemas on June 29 and in the US on May 18.



