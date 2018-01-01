Renee gets close to co-star lensing flapper girl role

16 MAY 2007



With her shimmering 1920s-style gown, blonde curls and scarlet pout, Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger could easily have been reprising her role as Chicago's Roxie Hart this week. In fact, the classic flapper girl look was put together for her new role in romantic comedy Leatherheads, opposite George Clooney, who also takes writing and directing credits.



Renee plays rookie reporter Lexi Littleton in the mid-Twenties period piece, which is set against the backdrop of America's professional football league. Vying for her affections are George's character, team owner Jimmy Connelly, and the on-screen persona of John Kranski, star of the American version of The Office.



And it seems like Renee and John have also been getting on like a house on fire when the cameras stop rolling. The Bridget Jones' Diary actress has been spending time with her 27-year-old co-star, accompanying him to the theatre and on a trip to the cinema. "They are clearly close and get on great," says a source.



Her other co-star, 45-year-old former ER hunk George, is still attracting his fair share of admirers, too. Filming on Leatherheads was recently interrupted after a woman strode onto set claiming she had walked from Atlanta, 280 miles away, hoping to meet him.