Johnny and 'dad' Keith work the pirate look at LA premiere

The Pirates crew led by Keith Richards, Bill Nighy and Johnny Depp delighted moviegoers with their decidedly louche appearance at the premiere of the third instalment
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Fellow Brits Orlando and Bill catch up at the world premiere
Photo: © Rex
Australian actor Geoffrey Rush brought along his Captain Barbossa character's simian chum, Jack, to the screening
Photo: © AFP
21 MAY 2007
While many movie fans are convinced Johnny Depp is the coolest man on the planet, the Hollywood superstar is sure there's a more worthy contender for the title. In his eyes Keith Richards is the undisputed king of cool, as well as being the inspiration for his Pirates character Jack Sparrow.
With imitation the most sincere form of flattery, the actor was copying the rocker's look down to a tee when the pair appeared at the LA premiere of the third instalment of the Caribbean adventure franchise At World's End. His battered jacket, waistcoat and scarf combo closely mirrored the look chosen by Keith, who plays Johnny's dad in the film.
The heart-throb actor recently summed up his admiration for the guitarist with this accolade: "(He's had) 40-whatever years of being this god."
Joining the marauding father and dad duo at the screening were fellow Pirates stars Bill Nighy, Orlando Bloom and British beauty Naomi Harris. The cast got some high-profile support in the form of Teri Hatcher, who arrived to check out the latest sailing shenanigans with daughter Emerson.
