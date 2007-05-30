Sienna makes crew member's day on Welsh film set

There was no mistaking Sienna Miller's joie de vivre as she continued lensing Wales-based movie The Edge Of Love near Carmarthen recently. The actress' sunny nature was plain for all to see as she playfully hugged one lucky crew member - whose broad smile showed that the Alfie star had made his day.



Sienna, who is starring alongside Keira Knightley in the drama about Welsh bard Dylan Thomas, seemed especially upbeat as she lensed scenes at picturesque Gwili railway station. Her happy demeanor may be down to the new man in her life, British model and musician Jamie Burke, from whom she has been inseparable of late, following her high-profile split from Jude Law.



Also on location was Keira's mum, playwright Sharman Macdonald, who penned the screenplay for what was formerly titled The Best Time Of Our Lives. She happily took charge of Sienna's two dogs, Porgy and Bess, taking them for a little exercise while their mistress was busy filming.