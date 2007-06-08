Hollywood heavyweights turn out to honour Al

In the host of tough-guy roles he's played over the years, Al Pacino has never had a problem delivering the perfect speech. But the Scarface star was lost for words recently when he accepted a lifetime achievement award. In what was a clearly an emotional moment for the actor, he took to the Hollywood stage to accept the trophy from his Carlito's Way co-star Sean Penn, and declared: "I need a character," after not finding the words to express what he wanted to say.



Joining the screen legend, who was being honoured by the American Film Institute, were some of Tinseltown's most revered names, many of whom have been his co-stars during his 40-year career. Among those offering their congratulations during the dinner were The Godfather actor Andy Garcia and Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx, who appeared with Al in Any Given Sunday and described him as "the greatest actor in the world".



The 67-year-old star eventually found his voice to give a moving speech later in the event. He told how acting had given him purpose in life. "I found, in the theatre, this place to go," he said. "I found peace."



Also on hand to offer her congratulations was Winona Ryder. The pretty actress gave the star a warm hug during the ceremony, which featured clips from the Oscar-winner's most famous films, including The Godfather and Scent Of A Woman.