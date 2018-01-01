Angelina swaps couture for cheap chic at NY premiere

14 JUNE 2007



As one of Hollywood's hottest talents and a regular on "most beautiful" polls, Angelina Jolie has the world's top designers at her A-list feet. But the Tomb Raider beauty stunned reporters at her New York premiere of A Mighty Heart this week when she revealed her crushed velvet dress cost just 26 dollars. The mum of four, whose kids have joined her and Brad Pitt in the Big Apple, apparently picked up the black frock in trendy vintage store Wasteland on LA's famous Melrose Avenue.



Despite its bargain price tag, there was no doubting that Brad felt she looked a million dollars as he beamed proudly alongside her. While her dress didn't exactly dent her bank balance, however, she did splash out with a pair of peep-toe Christian Louboutin heels which can run into several hundred dollars.



As Angelina - who turned 32 earlier this month - continues to promote her latest film, it seems the UN Goodwill Ambassador has taken on yet another cause to champion. Speaking to Esquire magazine she revealed she is on a mission to save the endangered Asian tiger in her adopted son Maddox's homeland. "I have an animal sanctuary in Cambodia," she says. But her love for animals isn't about to put her off her meat. "I'll protect the tigers. But I do like a steak. That's my diet."



She also reveals that it was a trip to Sierra Leone in 2001 that changed her life philosophy and began her fervour in helping those less fortunate. "I realized how completely naïve I was to think I had a difficult life. It was as if someone slapped me across the face and said, 'Oh, my God, you silly young woman from California, do you have any idea how difficult the world really is for so many people?' I got out of myself pretty quickly."