It's a dog's day as Bullseye hogs limelight at film fest

Phantom beauty Emmy was quite taken with the handsome canine - a feeling which appeared to be reciprocated
Dustin was among the A-listers sharing the attention with the pooch at the film festival
29 JUNE 2007
Movie gods and Hollywood beauties alike found themselves shunted into the shade at the LA film festival by a scene-stealing canine. Dustin Hoffman and Clint Eastwood were upstaged when an imposing bull terrier named Bullseye took centre stage.
One would have been forgiven for thinking there was a new star in town with the cameras clicking frantically to capture the unusual guest. As the face of ad campaigns for US retail giant, Target - one of the award sponsors - Bullseye is no stranger to the limelight.
Seated on a red velvet cushion, the four-legged ad star lapped up the attention, especially when The Phantom Of The Opera actress Emmy Rossum snuggled up to him. Dustin also adopted a make-friends-with-the-enemy approach, posing happily with the canine of the hour.
Meanwhile ice cool Clint - who was nominally the man of the moment as the recipient of the spirit of independence award - took his usual laconic approach to the quirky proceedings, giving very little away save for a cryptic smile.
Also at the affair, which celebrates the silver screen's indie offerings, were Ryan Philippe and legendary crooner Tony Bennett, who presented his gun-slinging pal Clint with the accolade.
