It's a dog's day as Bullseye hogs limelight at film fest

29 JUNE 2007



Movie gods and Hollywood beauties alike found themselves shunted into the shade at the LA film festival by a scene-stealing canine. Dustin Hoffman and Clint Eastwood were upstaged when an imposing bull terrier named Bullseye took centre stage.



One would have been forgiven for thinking there was a new star in town with the cameras clicking frantically to capture the unusual guest. As the face of ad campaigns for US retail giant, Target - one of the award sponsors - Bullseye is no stranger to the limelight.



Seated on a red velvet cushion, the four-legged ad star lapped up the attention, especially when The Phantom Of The Opera actress Emmy Rossum snuggled up to him. Dustin also adopted a make-friends-with-the-enemy approach, posing happily with the canine of the hour.



Meanwhile ice cool Clint - who was nominally the man of the moment as the recipient of the spirit of independence award - took his usual laconic approach to the quirky proceedings, giving very little away save for a cryptic smile.



Also at the affair, which celebrates the silver screen's indie offerings, were Ryan Philippe and legendary crooner Tony Bennett, who presented his gun-slinging pal Clint with the accolade.