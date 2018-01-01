Sienna spills the beans on her 'boring' life

12 JULY 2007



Fresh from her stint filming in the Welsh countryside, Sienna Miller was looking very much the sophisticated girl about town as she hopped to and from press junkets in the States on Wednesday. The actress - who has been shooting a flick about the life and loves of poet Dylan Thomas with good pal Keira Knightley - is in New York to publicise the aptly named satire Interview.



Fans of the gorgeous star will be surprised, however, to hear her latest comments to the US media. "I have quite a boring life", she told one journalist. Jude Law's ex insisted that her work commitments prevent her from indulging in the glamorous pursuits that people have come to expect of her. And she's convinced everyone will eventually lose interest in her. "I mean in ten years when I've got three kids and am living in the country they won't care," she said.



Her admission came despite a show-stopping appearance at a Rome party to celebrate Valentino's 45 years in fashion on Friday and presenting duties in London at the Concert For Diana with veteran actor Dennis Hopper.