Legal eagle Glenn makes 'Damages' showing a family affair

20 JULY 2007



Goodwill abounded as the stars of new TV legal thriller Damages lined up on the red carpet at a screening of the show's pilot. While their characters are at daggers drawn in the series, Glenn Close and Ted Danson were on sparkling form, with both actors bringing along their families too for good measure.



Proud of her first small screen role since starring in gritty cop drama The Shield, Glenn was eager to share the results with her nearest and dearest. The screen talent was accompanied by daughter Annie Maude Starke, 20, and Eliza, the daughter of husband David Shaw, whom she married in February 2006.



Ted, meanwhile, was accompanied by a posse of extended family, including his actress wife Mary Steenburgen and the children of her marriage to British actor Malcolm McDowell, 26-year-old Lily and Charlie, 24.



The show pits Glenn's high-powered, take-no-prisoners-style attorney against a billionaire boss played by Ted, whose employees lose their pensions and life savings when the company he founded collapses.



The five-time Oscar nominee said she'd lots of fun filming in her "backyard" New York, and promised the viewers they'd find themselves drawn into a world of "paranoia and suspense".