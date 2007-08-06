Ewan completes his three-month odyssey across Africa

6 AUGUST 2007



As Ewan McGregor and his pal Charley Boorman celebrated the end of their epic 15,000-mile motorbike journey from Scotland to South Africa, the Star Wars actor made a statement that would have surely had his wife Eve Mavrakis in despair had it been fulfilled. "I'd quite like to turn around and just carry on back again," he grinned.



The two motorcycle maniacs have been away from home for three months, travelling in sometimes searing heat as they passed through 20 countries.



Fans on their own mean machines were there to greet the two adventurers as they roared into Cape Town. And, looking jubilant if a mite travel-fatigued, the pair - who bonded over their love of bikes after meeting during the filming of The Serpent's Kiss ten years ago - marked their moment of glory by popping open the champagne. Ewan had some difficulty uncorking his bottle, though, so took a swig out of his pal's.



The Hollywood star said the charity fundraising trip was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience the continent, rather than hear about its poverty and conflicts through the media.



A rather more comfortable few weeks awaits Ewan as he is joined by his family for a break "somewhere in Africa".