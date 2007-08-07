Michelle feted by hunky co-stars at Walk Of Fame ceremony

Sometimes a girl just lucks out. It was certainly one of those days for Michelle Pfeiffer when the ever-youthful actress received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, watched by no less than three of her favourite guys. As well as husband David E Kelley, creator of the Ally McBeal series, she was joined at the ceremony by actors Paul Rudd and Jeff Bridges, who showed their appreciation for her achievement with a warm hug and kiss.



Paul was her toy boy love interest in I Could Never Be Your Woman, while Jeff co-starred with her in The Fabulous Baker Boys. "You are two of the nicest men on the planet," the three-time Oscar nominee told her friends.



Life is good these days for the fabulous 40-something, who's had fun developing a mean streak after a lifetime of America's sweetheart roles.



In her last two films Michelle played a villain - the evil witch Laima in fairy tale Stardust and Hairspray's dastardly Velma Von Tussle. Initially reluctant to step into a bad-gal character, she ended up having a ball. "By the end of it, you had to rein me in!" she admitted.