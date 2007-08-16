Action hero Matt says he's no longer 'Bourne' to be wild

His portrayal of a tough former CIA agent in blockbuster The Bourne Ultimatum has firmly cemented Matt Damon's credentials as a Hollywood action hero. But despite his reputation as the new Tinsletown tough guy on the block, the star has revealed that he feels he's getting old.



"I've got more grey hairs than Brad Pitt," said Matt, 36, as he attended the big screen adventure's London premiere with wife Luciana Barroso. "We're not as young as we used to be."



The actor, who has a one-year-old daughter, Isabella, also added: "Fatherhood has changed us. No more late nights and hanging around Ronnie Scott's listening to jazz like we used to."



He may be feeling his age, but his female fans don't seem to think he's too old to be a heart- throb. The actor spent an hour and a half chatting to the crowd at Leicester Square, who included a high percentage of ladies keen for a kiss and a photo.



Joining Matt at the special screening of his new flick were a host of star guests. Musician Prince - currently in the British capital to play a series of gigs at the O2 Arena - caused a stir as he arrived. Meanwhile raising the glamour quotient was model Helena Christensen and Canada-born actress Neve Cambell.