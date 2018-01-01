hellomagazineWeb
The dare-devil actress perches on the bonnet of a Dodge Viper sports car in her latest film Wanted to blow away her enemies
17 AUGUST 2007
Angelina Jolie got back to her action heroine roots, filming a dangerous stunt on the set of thriller Wanted recently. For the sequence, the mother of four perches on her back on the bonnet of a red Dodge Viper sports car, all the while toting a sawn-off shotgun.
In the flick, which also features rising British talent James McAvoy, the raven-haired beauty plays The Fox - the second-in-command of a gang of murderous assassins.
The actress - who made her name potraying cyber babe Lara Croft - has frequently spoken of her love of adrenaline-fuelled scenes. Angelina's initial friendship with partner Brad Pitt blossomed on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith, as the two egged each other on dangling off buildings and throwing knives.
Of late 32-year-old Angelina has earned a reputation as an earth mother and activist. In her last movie outing, A Mighty Heart, the multi-faceted actress portrayed the wife of Daniel Pearl - the Wall Street reporter kidnapped in 2002. But her gung-ho attitude to her latest flick shows she's clearly up for a change of direction.
