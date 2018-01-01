Close 'Friends' Jennifer and Courtney hit the beach in Hawaii

22 AUGUST 2007



There's hardly a better place to have summer fun with your friends than the beach - a fact certainly not lost on actresses Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. The best pals were clearly in holiday mode this week as they soaked up the sunshine in Hawaii.



But far from spending their getaway lolling about on the sand, Jen, 38, and 42-year-old Courteney headed for the azure waters to ride the waves. Wearing a white bikini top, a pair of orange shorts, and her shades, Jen was a picture of concentration as she tried her hand at paddle surfing.



Meanwhile, following close behind in a bright yellow kayak was Courteney, with a little extra paddle power in the form of husband David Arquette. And sitting at the prow of the boat, pretty as a picture in her pink bikini, was the couple's three-year-old daughter Coco.



Jen - who recently split from her Essex-born model boyfriend Paul Sculfor - often goes on holiday with Courteney and her family. Just last month the foursome spent time together in Malibu, where the Scream actress and her husband have a waterfront home.