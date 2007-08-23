Home-grown star Simon on screen with Kirsten in new comedy

As the mastermind, and protagonist, of British hit films Sean Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz, Simon Pegg has firmly cemented his reputation as a master of the indie comedy. But the Gloucester-born actor seems to have taken a step onto the Hollywood ladder with his latest flick, How To Lose Friends And Alienate People, which began filming in the Big Apple this week.



With his role in the big-screen comedy, Simon, 37, is the latest home-grown star to hit Tinseltown. And just like James McAvoy, who has recently been sharing a movie set with screen goddess Angelina Jolie, Simon has his own screen beauty to work with - Spiderman actress Kirsten Dunst, who portrays his love interest.



Simon's character, Sydney Young, is a British writer struggling to fit in at a high-profile magazine in New York. And this week on the Big Apple set, the comedy actor certainly looked the part, peering uncertainly at the city, with his bags at his feet, after being dropped off by one of its distinctive yellow cabs.



Due to hit cinemas next year, the tongue-in-cheek tale is based on British writer Toby Young's true-life novel of the same name. In it he tells the story of his failed five-year attempt to make it in the US as a contributing editor.