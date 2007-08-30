Cameron goes 'under cover' while Ashton has dog day on set

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Whatever her reason for wearing it, the striking blonde was clearly having problems with the black band on her thigh, and had to pause several times to adjust it
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Meanwhile, her What Happens In Vegas co-star Ashton Kutcher was busy juggling filming duties with taking care of Vida Blue
Photo: © Rex
30 AUGUST 2007
Cameron Diaz caused a bit of a stir when she dealt with a last-minute wardrobe malfunction while shooting What Happens In Vegas recently. The $20-million-per-movie actress stopped to adjust a black band - possibly a thigh support for an injury - under her form-fitting mini dress.
A keen surfer, the Hollywood beauty is no stranger to injuries and has frequently suffered for her sport, having broken her nose four times, for example. If she has indeed picked up a new injury, it wasn't stopping her from fulfilling her film duties, however. Wearing a vertigo-inducing pair of heels she got to work on her latest flick with on-screen love interest Ashton Kutcher.
Her co-star, meanwhile, had his hands full, shepherding wife Demi Moore and the couple's pooch Vida Blue around the set. It seems animal-lover Ashton is something of an old pro when it comes to pets, as he's also been known to step in to care for pal P Diddy's white shar pei when the New York-based rap mogul visits him in LA.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.