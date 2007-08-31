World's favourite teen idol Zac meets his London fan club

31 AUGUST 2007



Disney dreamboat Zac Efron continued his world domination of teenage hearts as he signed copies of the soundtrack album from his TV movie High School Musical 2 in Oxford Street on Thursday. The American hunk was joined by fellow cast members Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Olesya Rulin, as well as his off- and on-screen girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens.



They're all riding high on the success of the made-for-TV film, which has been described as a bigger phenomenon than Grease. The second episode in the surprise hit franchise will enjoy its UK premiere in the capital on Sunday. It's expected to draw a huge audience when it airs next month, after attracting 17.2 million viewers in America last week.



Nineteen-year-old Zac, who plays basketball prodigy-turned-musical star Troy, recently won the best male hottie accolade at the Teen Choice awards in LA and has already graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.



The franchise's phenomenal success means a third spin-off is also being mooted, this time for the silver screen. It's floppy-haired star with the poster boy looks has yet to commit, though. "I can't confirm anything at the moment," says California-born Zac who's currently on screens in another musical project, Hairspray. "All I can say is that High School Musical is a very fun project to be a part of, and I'm very blessed to be involved."



