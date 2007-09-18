Will helps Jamie unveil his latest big screen adventure

He's already made the transition from stand-up comedy to starring in big screen music dramas, now it seems Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is set to become the newest action hero on the block with his new FBI thriller, The Kingdom. So who better then to give the 39-year-old actor support at the film's American premiere than firmly established man of the high octane blockbuster, Will Smith.



The Independence Day actor joined his pal - who earlier this week was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame - on the red carpet in LA this week for the unveiling of Jamie's latest silver screen offering. And the pair revealed they've got more in common than genre of films undertaken, when they both posed for snappers wearing identical sunglasses, highlighting a similar taste in eyewear.



It wasn't just a night for the boys, though. While Will was accompanied by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, striking in a fuchsia pink jacket and shorts combo, Jamie chatted to tennis star Serena Williams. Also on the celebrity guest list was the Texas-born actor's co-star Jennifer Garner, who was a vision in a floor-length red gown.