hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Life On Mars star John, his wife Kate and son Ryan, six, with one of the characters from the movie
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo for gallery
Also taking her three-year-old daughter Tallulah along to see the animated adventure was Waterloo Road actress Angela Griffin
Photo: © Getty Images
1 OCTOBER 2007
All the ingredients were in place for a fun-filled outing to the cinema when Ratatouille, the story of a French rat with dreams of culinary glory, premiered in London's Leicester Square. A host of familiar faces from the small screen arrived with little ones in tow, led by John Simm and Waterloo Road actress Angela Griffin.
The Life On Mars detective and his son Ryan - looking like a 'mini-me' version of his dad - were greeted by an actor dressed as Remy, the hero of the animated adventure.
Guests, including media personality Gail Porter and her daughter Honey, picked their way through a French market complete with moustachioed stallholders in traditional Gallic garb of berets and striped tops.
Inside the cinema they were served up a wacky plot which follows Remy as he overcomes the dangers of being a rat in a rodent-phobic profession to become a great Parisian chef.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.