hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
There were a few 'off the shoulder' remarks in store for crew and cast as the 77-year-old director turned up for the first day of filming The Changeling with a talkative parrot in tow
Photo: © Big Pictures
Click on photo to enlarge
17 OCTOBER 2007
His new film is set in the Twenties, but onlookers at the set of Clint Eastwood's The Changeling may have been left wondering whether there was a pirate element, too. The Oscar-winning director caused a stir when he turned up for the first day of filming in California with a parrot on his shoulder.
"Clint loves animals," says an on set source. "His parrot goes with him all over the set and helps him to relax between scenes. She is very clever and does impressions of all the Hollywood stars."
The bird was the centre of attention as Clint, who directs the movie, started work on the drama, receiving tickles from crew and cast members, who include Angelina Jolie.
The 32-year-old actress, every inch a flapper girl in a fur coat and scarlet lipstick, plays a mother whose son goes missing. When the boy is returned she realises he's not her child, but the authorities are unconvinced and she ends up being committed to an asylum.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.