Friends and family turn out to honour Tom at black tie gala

7 NOVEMBER 2007



Manhattan eatery Cipriani played host to some of the biggest names in Hollywood on Tuesday night as Tinseltown stars attended a Museum Of The Moving Image Black Tie Salute To Tom Cruise. The 45-year-old star, who now runs United Artists film studio with business partner Paula Wagner, was joined by leading ladies Julianne Moore and Ellen Barkin, plus his mum, Mary Lee Mapother, and wife Katie Holmes.



The evening tribute included clips from Tom's films introduced by directors he has worked with, including Far And Away's Ron Howard and Rain Man director Barry Levinson. Also among the stellar crowd were his War Of The Worlds co-star Tim Robbins and Kenneth Branagh, who appears alongside Tom in the upcoming Valkyrie.



"Salutes are traditionally for actors or directors," says museum director Rochelle Slovin. "Some of these actors and directors are multitasking, and Tom Cruise is one of them. His position with United Artists puts him into a whole new phase of his career, and that makes it a perfect time to honour him."



Despite it being his big night, the Top Gun actor was, as ever, focused on his beautiful other-half – living up to his romantic reputation with a chivalrous kiss on Katie's hand.