Spice fan Ashley laments lapse on the day she met Posh

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Scottish actress has revealed she forgot to ask for tickets to see the Spices when Victoria arrived on the set of Ugly Betty to film a cameo
Photo: © Rex
Click on photo to enlarge
The Spice Girl, who brought husband David along to the studio, joined the hit show for an episode called Nice Day For A Posh Wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
8 NOVEMBER 2007
Ugly Betty actress Ashley Jensen was so star-struck on being introduced to Victoria Beckham she forgot to ask her for something she really, really wanted – tickets to see the Spice Girls.
The pair chatted when Posh made a cameo appearance on the American sit-com, but the Scottish performer was too distracted to make her appeal. "I missed a trick not asking her," lamented Ashley. "I so should have. I'm a big fan – I know all their songs."
One added bonus to Victoria being on set was the fact that she bought her family along, too, including her hunky husband. "I pretended I like football so I could speak to David!" admitted Ashley.
The whole Beckham clan went down a treat with the cast, with Ashley praising Victoria for being very down-to-earth.
In the episode entitled Nice Day For A Posh Wedding the Spice Girl appears as a Vera Wang-wearing bridesmaid determined to upstage Vanessa Williams' magazine editor bride.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.