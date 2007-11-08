Actors and actresses

The Scottish actress has revealed she forgot to ask for tickets to see the Spices when Victoria arrived on the set of Ugly Betty to film a cameo
The Spice Girl, who brought husband David along to the studio, joined the hit show for an episode called Nice Day For A Posh Wedding
Spice fan Ashley laments lapse on the day she met Posh

8 NOVEMBER 2007

Ugly Betty actress Ashley Jensen was so star-struck on being introduced to Victoria Beckham she forgot to ask her for something she really, really wanted – tickets to see the Spice Girls.

The pair chatted when Posh made a cameo appearance on the American sit-com, but the Scottish performer was too distracted to make her appeal. "I missed a trick not asking her," lamented Ashley. "I so should have. I'm a big fan – I know all their songs."

One added bonus to Victoria being on set was the fact that she bought her family along, too, including her hunky husband. "I pretended I like football so I could speak to David!" admitted Ashley.

The whole Beckham clan went down a treat with the cast, with Ashley praising Victoria for being very down-to-earth.

In the episode entitled Nice Day For A Posh Wedding the Spice Girl appears as a Vera Wang-wearing bridesmaid determined to upstage Vanessa Williams' magazine editor bride.

