Joining the actress at the unveiling of her new animated flick were partner Tim Robbins, the couple's son Miles, and Susan's daughter from a previous relationship, Eva Amurri
Susan stars alongside Grey's Anatomy hunk Patrick Dempsey and Catch Me If You Can actress Amy Adams in Enchanted, a modern day fairytale with a comedy element
20 NOVEMBER 2007
Playing a wicked stepmother in a fairy story is a part that doesn't crop up often in a Hollywood actress' career. So when Susan Sarandon did just that for new fantasy adventure Enchanted, her family made sure they were on hand for a sneak preview of her performance at the film's New York premiere.
Joining the 61-year-old screen star on the red carpet were her partner War Of The Worlds actor Tim Robbins, their teenage son Miles, and Susan's daughter from a previous relationship, Eva Amurri. The pretty 22-year-old will soon have a slew of Hollywood premieres of her own to attend now her acting career has taken off in the wake of her appearance in The Banger Sisters with mum.
The budding actress has two films in the pipeline for next year - big screen horror Animals, and comedy drama Middle Of Nowhere, in which she shares the screen once again with her famous mother.
Susan stars as Queen Narissa in Enchanted, the evil ruler of the animated fairytale world of Andalasia. Due to hit UK screens on December 14, the family flick also stars Grey's Anatomy hunk Patrick Dempsey as a romantically challenged divorce lawyer and Catch Me If You Can actress Amy Adams as a sunny maiden who wins the heart of the prince of the realm.
