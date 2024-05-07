Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today star 'rolls into' studio after big night out before live show
Today star 'rolls into' studio after big night out before live show

Sheinelle Jones attended Usher's Met Gala afterparty on Monday night

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Today star Sheinelle Jones "rolled" into the studio on Tuesday morning after her big night out at the annual Met Gala on Monday night. 

The annual charity event, which is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, sees its guests put on a show for fashion's biggest night of the year – and Sheinelle had a front-row seat to all the glitz and glamour. 

Sheinelle Jones© NBC
Sheinelle Jones reported on the red carpet of the Met Gala

The journalist reported on the red carpet, chatting with the likes of Jeff Goldblum and Rita Ora, before heading to Usher's 'Secret Garden' afterparty

Chatting about her night out, Sheinelle told her co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb: "It's always exciting to see the looks they come up with and of course, we're always counting down to next year. 

Today Show hosts © NBC
Sheinelle "rolled" into the studio after attending the afterparty

"It's important to remember that the purpose of this annual event is to raise money for the Met's Costume Institute," she added. 

Praising her co-star's stunning green gown, Hoda said: "Sheinelle, I'm a little disappointed that we didn't get to see your look in full but you looked gorgeous from what we saw."

Sheinelle added: "It was a really magical night."

nna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief, attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024© Getty
Anna Wintour hosts the annual event

Savannah then revealed that Sheinelle had "rolled in" from the afterparty shortly before the show went live. "You looked beautiful," she said, adding: "She went to the afterparty, she just rolled in. How cool are you?"

Hoda chimed in: "She went to Usher's afterparty, rolling in hot!" Watch the moment below: 

WATCH: Today star 'rolls into' studio after big night out before live show

Later on, Sheinelle revealed that she even video-called her daughter Clara whilst on the red carpet. "It's a magical night. You just put all your troubles on hold," she said. "Clara FaceTimed me and said, 'Mom, can I watch with you?'"

3rd Hour host Dylan Dreyer chimed in: "Bring your daughter to work day!"

Sheinelle shared an Instagram post on her way to the Met Gala
View post on Instagram
 

This year's Met Gala saw some of the biggest stars in the world hit the red carpet, including Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Chris Hemsworth, and of course, host Anna Wintour.

zendaya met gala 2024© Getty Images
Zendaya looked incredible on the red carpet

The theme was 'The Garden of Time', which is inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 story of the same name about the last days of Count Axel and his wife, who live in a Palladian villa surrounded by a garden. 

All eyes were on Zendaya this year as the actress returned to the event for the first time since 2019.  Joining Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny as the 2024 co-chairs, Zendaya attended the event in a custom Maison Margiela gown, followed by a vintage Givenchy runway look.

For those who don't know, the Met Gala has been organised by Anna Wintour since 1995 and is typically timed to coincide with the Met's annual fashion exhibition. The event usually hosts around 600 people, including a high-profile performer. This year, Ariana Grande took to the stage as the surprise musical guest and performed a duet with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

