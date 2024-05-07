Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Selleck hits back at CBS over Blue Bloods cancellation: 'All the cast wants to come back'
The Frank Reagan actor addressed the show's ending

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Tom Selleck is hitting back at CBS following the network's decision to cancel Blue Bloods. Speaking to CBS News, the actor was asked if the show is officially ending after 14 years. "Well, that's a good question. I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses," he replied. 

tom selleck blue bloods© Photo: Getty Images
Tom Selleck hopes CBS will go back on their decision to cancel Blue Bloods

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!"

It's not the first time that leading man Tom has addressed the show's cancellation. "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it," he told TV Insider in January. 

Keeping the Faith The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez. Also, Frank and his friend, Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city; and Erin is presented with a surprising offer by her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney, on the thirteenth season premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stacy Keach returns as Archbishop Kearns, Will Hochman guest stars as Joe Hill and Peter Hermann guest stars as Erins ex-husband Jack Boyle. Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan© Getty Images
The actor noted that the cast wants to consider working on the series

"The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."

Noting that he's not ready to retire just yet, the 79-year-old added: "I'm not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want work as long as they'll have me."

With Blue Bloods set to conclude this fall, Tom isn't the only cast member to address the police procedural's cancellation. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in April, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg expressed their sadness.

Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes at a CBS event© Getty
Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan have also expressed their sadness over the show's ending

Asked how they were feeling about the show's ending, Bridget, 52, replied, "I think everybody's really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?" before Donnie, 54, chimed in. "More upset and sad," he declared. 

"I think it's more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters," continued Bridget.  "We've created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew's been with us for 14 years, so we've been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We've been through it all with each other."

Tom Selleck (center) stars as patriarch Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods© CBS
CBS canceled the show in November

While CBS announced the show's cancellation in November, the network has refrained from outlining the reasons behind it. During a press conference last week, Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach was reminded of the cast's personal pleas to keep Blue Bloods going. 

"We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It's important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December," she replied. 

