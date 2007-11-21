Actors and actresses

The actress is currently starring in colourful musical Miss Bollywood, which tells the tale of Maya, an Indian dancer who arrives in London and decides to set up a dance academy
Photo: © Getty Images
As the star of the new musical Shilpa, who became a household name after winning Celebrity Big Brother, brings a further taste of the vibrancy and colour of the Bollywood film industry to the UK
Photo: © Getty Images

Shilpa spreads Bollywood splendour across UK with musical

21 NOVEMBER 2007

Since Shilpa Shetty became a household name in the UK after winning Celebrity Big Brother, the country has woken up to the colour, vibrancy and fun of Bollywood movies. And following up on the success of her film Life In A Metro, the Indian actress is bringing another taste of it to Britain as the star of a new musical.

The all-singing, all-dancing, colourful stage show Miss Bollywood, which premiered in Germany and is currently touring the UK, is heading for the British capital. In it, Shilpa plays Maya, an Indian dancer who arrives in London and decides to invest all her savings in setting up a dance academy.

"It's all about believing in yourself, believing in your talent and not giving up easily in life," says the 32-year-old, who leads a cast of 40 dancers and performs some of the Indian film industry's most popular songs in the show.

Details of the rest of the tour - which concludes at London's Royal Albert Hall on December 13 - are available on the show's website www.missbollywoodmusical.com.

