As she arrived at the London screening the rain-soaked star lost her footing when her dress became tangled around her leg
Renee, who showed off her gym-honed legs in the revealing frock, remained unflustered as she calmy sorted out the problem
And she clearly saw the funny side of the situation as she laughed off the red carpet mishap
7 DECEMBER 2007
It was something that would have no doubt happened to her most famous character Bridget Jones, but unfortunately for Renee Zellweger life imitated art on Thursday as she arrived at the rain-swept London premiere for her animated flick Bee Movie. The gorgeous star tripped up on the red carpet as her shoe became tangled in her polka dot Carolina Herrera dress.
Like a true professional, however, Renee recovered her poise and gave a dazzling smile as she laughed off the incident. Rearranging her frock, she told onlookers it was "soaking wet. I am like a sponge. My dress weighs another six stones".
The 38-year-old actress might have had a few issues with the split-to-the-thigh number but it did show off her incredible legs – the result of some intensive gym workouts.
She was joined at the screening in Leicester Square by US comic Jerry Seinfeld, who co-wrote and stars in the big-budget film about a bee called Barry who tries to sue the human race for selling honey for profit. Matthew Broderick, Chris Rock, John Goodman and Kathy Bates have also added their voices to the film.
