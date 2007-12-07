As she arrived at the London screening the rain-soaked star lost her footing when her dress became tangled around her leg

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Renee, who showed off her gym-honed legs in the revealing frock, remained unflustered as she calmy sorted out the problem

Photo: © Getty Images

And she clearly saw the funny side of the situation as she laughed off the red carpet mishap

Photo: © Getty Images