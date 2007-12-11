Girls Aloud are a class act at the St Trinian's school reunion

There wasn't a pleated skirt in sight at the St Trinian's premiere, as Dolce & Gabbana and sparkling Armani replaced the flick's ubiquitous school uniform on the pink carpet.



In their sexy mini-dresses Girls Aloud were the star attraction at the West End screening of the college caper, which also stars Colin Firth.



The singers, who were behind the theme tune of the Fifties remake, caught up with Rupert Everett, who plays the boarding school's headmistress, at the movie outing. After cross-dressing for the role, Rupert was glad to return to gender in a suit. "The (breast pads) put my back out. After filming I had to lie down," he joked.



Co-star Russell Brand - who attended with his proud mum - said that despite the gaggle of gorgeous girls on set, his problem had been keeping away from Rupert. "He was a really tasty mistress. How I kept my hands off him was a mystery!" quipped the cheeky comic.